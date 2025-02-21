StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CULP opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. Culp has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Culp had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 22.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Culp

Institutional Trading of Culp

In related news, CEO Robert George Iv Culp purchased 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $46,113.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,917.18. This represents a 12.24 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Hunsberger purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,250. This represents a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 31,495 shares of company stock valued at $167,062. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Culp by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Culp by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 11,929 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Culp by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 14.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Culp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.