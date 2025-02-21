StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of CULP opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. Culp has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.16.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Culp had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 22.50%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Culp by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Culp by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 11,929 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Culp by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 14.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Culp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
