Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Down 6.5% – What’s Next?

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.99. 1,142,401 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 834,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STOK. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $462.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $78,852.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,671 shares in the company, valued at $877,615.38. The trade was a 8.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 9,696 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $123,914.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,114.76. The trade was a 21.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,849 shares of company stock worth $809,421 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

