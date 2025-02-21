Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,793,685 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $260,986,000 after purchasing an additional 45,421 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,836,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $171,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,258,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,382,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 618,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 70,743 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $103.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.78. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $85.11 and a 52 week high of $123.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

