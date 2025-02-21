Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on March 28th

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 41.0% per year over the last three years.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80. The company has a market cap of $668.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.18.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates under the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.
