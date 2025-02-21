Summerhill Capital Management lnc. Makes New Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Summerhill Capital Management lnc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 0.6% of Summerhill Capital Management lnc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $61,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.96.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE QSR opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average of $67.91. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 72.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 81,387 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $5,645,816.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,211.83. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $225,406.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,555.40. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,510 shares of company stock worth $7,774,020. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

