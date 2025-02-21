Suncoast Equity Management Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,758,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $561.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $508.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.60 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

