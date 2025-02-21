Suncoast Equity Management Lowers Stock Holdings in MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA)

Suncoast Equity Management reduced its position in MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Free Report) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,356 shares during the quarter. Suncoast Equity Management owned 0.14% of MIRA Pharmaceuticals worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIRA stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $5.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

