Sunpointe LLC Invests $53,000 in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 71,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 37,859 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 385,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares during the period. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 96,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.1576 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.62%.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Further Reading

