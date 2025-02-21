Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.860-0.980 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

NYSE:SHO opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $12.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

