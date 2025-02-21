Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.41, but opened at $23.68. Super Hi International shares last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 4,714 shares traded.

Super Hi International Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.48. Analysts anticipate that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Hi International

About Super Hi International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Super Hi International during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Super Hi International during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Super Hi International during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in Super Hi International during the third quarter valued at about $658,000.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

