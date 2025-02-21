Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 13.7% – Should You Buy?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded up 13.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.28 and last traded at $54.47. 77,265,160 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 55,597,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMCI. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

