Susan Wiseman Sells 3,486 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,486 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $139,509.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 182,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,288,002.18. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,925 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $160,218.50.

On Monday, January 27th, Susan Wiseman sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $472,200.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Susan Wiseman sold 14,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $637,280.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Susan Wiseman sold 41,210 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,858,158.90.

On Monday, December 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 2,790 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $125,550.00.

Shares of BRZE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.66. 1,315,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,326. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.13. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $59.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Braze from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. ShawSpring Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,837,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Braze by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,464,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,423 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Braze by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,197,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

