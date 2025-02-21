Synergia Energy (LON:SYN) Stock Price Down 7.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Synergia Energy Ltd (LON:SYN – Get Free Report) dropped 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 47,068,258 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 20,877,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Synergia Energy Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. The stock has a market cap of £10.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.28.

About Synergia Energy

