Taiton Resources Limited (ASX:T88) Insider Noel Ong Purchases 393,868 Shares of Stock

Taiton Resources Limited (ASX:T88 – Get Free Report) insider Noel Ong acquired 393,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$41,356.14 ($26,510.35).

Taiton Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,586.47.

About Taiton Resources

Taiton Resources Limited operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Australia. The company focusses on the gold and other commodities. Its projects portfolio comprises the Lake Barlee project that consist of four tenements covering an area of approximately 668 square kilometers in Western Australia; the Highway project, which includes 4 tenements covering approximately of 2,930 square kilometers located in the South Australia; and the Challenger West project consists of 997 square kilometers located in South Australia.

