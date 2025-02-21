Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 118 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.8% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 293,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,016,000 after acquiring an additional 40,031 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,343 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $149.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.