Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $76.11 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 746,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,577 shares during the period. Brown & Brown makes up 2.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of Brown & Brown worth $76,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 258.0% in the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 646,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after buying an additional 465,988 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,466,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,537,000 after acquiring an additional 371,980 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 42.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,109,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,979,000 after purchasing an additional 330,661 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 129.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 547,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,670,000 after purchasing an additional 308,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 430,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

BRO opened at $111.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.35. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.33 and a 52-week high of $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

