Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. Tanger had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 18.65%. Tanger updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.220-2.300 EPS.
Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16. Tanger has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $37.57.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Tanger’s payout ratio is presently 126.44%.
Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.
