Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. Tanger had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 18.65%. Tanger updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.220-2.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16. Tanger has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $37.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Tanger’s payout ratio is presently 126.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tanger in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tanger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tanger from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Tanger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tanger in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

