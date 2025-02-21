TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 2,313 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,012 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,781,000 after acquiring an additional 954,457 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,431,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,351 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,643,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,816,000 after acquiring an additional 659,713 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

