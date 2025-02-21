TD Securities Lowers Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target to $6.50

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

HL stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 20,011,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,606,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.30 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $249.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 771.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

