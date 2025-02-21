Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDSGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.23, Zacks reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:TDS traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,038. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TDS shares. Raymond James upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

