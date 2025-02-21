Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Tellurian shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 72,335,900 shares trading hands.

Tellurian Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $892.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.56.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tellurian by 540.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 3,487,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,729,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,741,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,160 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,289,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 521,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 312.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 69,634 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.