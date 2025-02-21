Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci Sells 818 Shares of Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $66,969.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,920.34. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Tempus AI Stock Down 10.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TEM opened at $76.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average is $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $91.45.
Institutional Trading of Tempus AI
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tempus AI by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,519,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,487 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tempus AI by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,239,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,352,000 after buying an additional 2,021,394 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempus AI by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,239,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,394 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,762,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tempus AI by 86,947.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,653,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tempus AI
About Tempus AI
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tempus AI
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- These 3 Defensive Retail Stocks Are Outpacing the Market
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Trading Halts Explained
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.