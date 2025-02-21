Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Mark C. Thurmond Sells 1,341 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $53,049.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,482.96. This trade represents a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tenable Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of TENB opened at $38.53 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.05.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 309,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after acquiring an additional 51,989 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $923,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 92,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,458 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $2,554,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

