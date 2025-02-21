Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Position Cut by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,079 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Teradyne by 1,767.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,233,000 after purchasing an additional 873,626 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,218,000 after purchasing an additional 749,003 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,129,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,825,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,837,000 after purchasing an additional 393,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $118.55 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.96.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

Teradyne announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TER. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $215,592.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,947.08. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $44,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,312 shares in the company, valued at $439,824. This trade represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

