Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 948.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,794,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,044,000 after buying an additional 4,337,295 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,513,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,408,925,000 after buying an additional 1,345,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,250,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,976,562,000 after buying an additional 782,053 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,718,000 after buying an additional 609,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,382,936,000 after buying an additional 487,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $203.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.11 and a 12-month high of $220.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile



Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

