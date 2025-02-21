Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%.
Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $171.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.58 and a 200 day moving average of $180.02. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $144.82 and a 52 week high of $206.04.
Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse
In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $245,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,600. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXRH
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Roadhouse
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Palantir Stock Skids—How Much Further Can It Fall?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Sudden Ascent: Is Recursion Pharmaceuticals NVIDIA’s AI Favorite?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 2 S&P 500 ETFs for Growth and Leverage in a Hot Market
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.