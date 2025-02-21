Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $171.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.58 and a 200 day moving average of $180.02. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $144.82 and a 52 week high of $206.04.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $245,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,600. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXRH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXRH

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.