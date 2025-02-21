TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Lowered to Neutral Rating by UBS Group

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $107.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $163.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered TFI International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on TFI International from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TFI International from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC raised their price target on TFI International from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.29.

TFI International Trading Down 20.4 %

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $101.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $100.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.73 and a 200 day moving average of $140.62.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Stories

