Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPY) Announces Dividend of $0.21

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2073 per share on Tuesday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
Thai Oil Public Stock Performance
Shares of Thai Oil Public stock remained flat at $8.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. Thai Oil Public has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.
About Thai Oil Public
