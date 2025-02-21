The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on March 18th

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

Cheesecake Factory has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $54.97 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $920.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.67 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 45.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAKE shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.