The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock Price

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $176.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TFI International from $147.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on TFI International from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on TFI International from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered TFI International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.43.

NYSE TFII traded down $5.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.01. 533,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,218. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.73 and its 200-day moving average is $140.62. TFI International has a 12-month low of $95.90 and a 12-month high of $162.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

