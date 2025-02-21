The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Price Target to $17.30

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.60 to $17.30 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMX. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

AMX stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. América Móvil has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.38%. On average, analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 21.4% in the third quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 413,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 73,022 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

