The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s 8th Largest Position

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.1% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 171,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $69,340,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after buying an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.44.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $394.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

