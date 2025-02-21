The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RW Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $825,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 368,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $143,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,720 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $394.63 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $402.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

