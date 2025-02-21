The Lottery Co. Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:TLC)

The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 682.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Lottery Company Profile

The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in lottery and keno businesses in Australia. It operates under the The Lott and Keno brand names. The company was founded in 1881 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

