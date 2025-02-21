The Lottery Co. Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:TLC)

The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.
Lottery Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 682.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Lottery Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lottery
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Garmin’s Growth Signals Wearables Surge: Stocks to Watch
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Precious Metals ETFs Gaining Big as Gold Nears New Highs
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- These 3 Defensive Retail Stocks Are Outpacing the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Lottery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.