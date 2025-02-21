The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $201.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.90 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The Shyft Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.690-0.920 EPS.

The Shyft Group Trading Down 3.4 %

SHYF traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 83,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,148. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $413.05 million, a PE ratio of -99.80 and a beta of 1.66.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is -166.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHYF shares. DA Davidson raised The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

