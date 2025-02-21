TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Price Target Raised to $16.00

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TIMB has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TIM from $16.20 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group cut shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TIM from $23.20 to $17.60 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

TIM Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TIM stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. TIM has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). TIM had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 11.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TIM will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIM Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.0717 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TIM

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in TIM by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

