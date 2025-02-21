Timonier Family Office LTD. Acquires Shares of 37,922 Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEE)

Timonier Family Office LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Timonier Family Office LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Timonier Family Office LTD. owned approximately 15.17% of Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVEE. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $243,000. CAP Partners LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

AVEE stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.89 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.26.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF (AVEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of small-cap companies in the emerging market equity space, selected based on fundamental criteria.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.