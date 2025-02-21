Timonier Family Office LTD. Acquires Shares of 5,907 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI)

Timonier Family Office LTD. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Timonier Family Office LTD. owned 0.46% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,035.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $99.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.48 and a 200-day moving average of $100.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.32 and a 1-year high of $101.80.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

