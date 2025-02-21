Timonier Family Office LTD. Makes New $300,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Timonier Family Office LTD. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,385,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $481,000. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,211 shares during the period.

IVE stock opened at $198.47 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.09 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.65. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

