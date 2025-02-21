Timonier Family Office LTD. Takes $17.25 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Timonier Family Office LTD. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 425,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,246,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 8.9% of Timonier Family Office LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Timonier Family Office LTD. owned approximately 0.28% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAU. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,290,000. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,441,000. Yardley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,066,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,205,000. Finally, M Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,601,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $42.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.29. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $42.42.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

