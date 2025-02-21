Timonier Family Office LTD. Takes Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Timonier Family Office LTD. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 204,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,000. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Timonier Family Office LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Timonier Family Office LTD. owned 0.32% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. GEN Financial Management INC. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $221,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFIS stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

