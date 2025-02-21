TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $145.00 price objective on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TJX. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

NYSE:TJX opened at $123.04 on Wednesday. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.93 and its 200 day moving average is $119.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

