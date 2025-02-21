TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TKO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $163.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.86 and its 200 day moving average is $133.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of -389.46 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group has a 1 year low of $78.69 and a 1 year high of $179.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other TKO Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 117,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.40 per share, with a total value of $20,656,682.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,579,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,433,249.80. This trade represents a 4.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 263,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.97 per share, with a total value of $38,682,504.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 418,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,519,731.39. This trade represents a 169.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,498,297 shares of company stock valued at $387,671,461 and have sold 71,457 shares valued at $10,153,456. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 559.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TKO Group by 52.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 491.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

