Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.72 and traded as high as $85.00. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $84.15, with a volume of 133,071 shares.

Tokyo Electron Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 24.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tokyo Electron Limited will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

