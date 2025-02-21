Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.86.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $115.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.40. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $514,695.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,349.18. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,311.26. This represents a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,202 shares of company stock worth $1,947,436. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $771,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,795,000. GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 384.2% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

