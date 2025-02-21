Top Pharmaceutical Stocks To Follow Today – February 21st

Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer, JD.com, Merck & Co., Inc., and D-Wave Quantum are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks represent shares of ownership in companies that research, develop, manufacture, and distribute drugs or vaccines. These can include biotechnology firms, generic drugmakers, and large, well-established multinational pharmaceutical companies. The performance of these stocks can depend on factors like drug approval processes, patents, innovation, and global health issues. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE:LLY traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $879.04. 2,411,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $799.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $846.07. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $711.40 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,138,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,879,844. The stock has a market cap of $391.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.89.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,035,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,135,770. The stock has a market cap of $394.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $77.82 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.48.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 29,123,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,749,340. The stock has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.44.

JD.com (JD)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,773,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,573,392. The stock has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.40. JD.com has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.91. 6,673,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,990,986. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $224.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $81.04 and a one year high of $134.63.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

D-Wave Quantum stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. 76,461,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,985,039. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.10. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.41.

