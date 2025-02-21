Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$99.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$90.00.

TD has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Desjardins cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$77.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$88.67.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$85.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$150.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$80.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$80.38. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$73.22 and a 52 week high of C$87.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.