TPI Composites Announces Financial Results for Q4 and FY 2024

On February 20, 2025, TPI Composites, Inc., a Scottsdale, Arizona based company, issued a press release detailing their financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the full year.

As disclosed in their 8-K filing document submitted to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, the company announced its financial results for the three months and the full fiscal year that concluded on December 31, 2024.

In addition to the press release, TPI Composites also provided further information related to its operational results and financial health within a presentation that was published under the “Investors” section of their official website.

However, the firm clarified that the details featured on its website, including the latest presentation, and in the press release shall not be deemed ‘filed’ for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This means the presented information cannot be interpreted as subject to Section 18 liabilities. They also highlighted that information provided shall not be incorporated by reference into any future registration statement or other document pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The company’s press release and the related presentation, which cover the firm’s most recent financial performance, are attached to the 8-K in the form of Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2 respectively.

For those interested in a more in-depth examination, the exhibits offering a detailed look at the company’s most recent financial condition, are available within the 8-K filing provided to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) is a leading provider of composite wind blades to the wind energy market. The firm’s ticker symbol is TPIC and it is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

