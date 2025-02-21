Trainline (LON:TRN) Trading Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 315.60 ($4.00) and last traded at GBX 323.80 ($4.10). Approximately 1,069,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,002,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 346 ($4.38).

TRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.21) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trainline to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.07) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 431.25 ($5.46).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 389.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 363.67.

Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.

