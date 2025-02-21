Trainline (LON:TRN) Trading Down 7.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) fell 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 314.61 ($3.99) and last traded at GBX 319.10 ($4.04). 1,296,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,009,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 346 ($4.38).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.21) target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trainline to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.07) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trainline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 431.25 ($5.46).

Get Trainline alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TRN

Trainline Stock Performance

About Trainline

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 389.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 363.67. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68.

(Get Free Report)

Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.